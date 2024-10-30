Port traffic up around 6% on year in September, Cement output contracts 3%

RBI noted in a latest update that port traffic increased by 5.9 per cent (y-o-y) in September 2024, driven by other miscellaneous cargo, petroleum, oil and lubricants. Railway freight traffic, on the other hand, recorded a y-o-y decline in August, led by coal and cement. Within the construction sector, steel consumption expanded by 10.5 per cent (y-o-y) in September. Cement production, however, declined by 3.0 per cent in August 2024.
