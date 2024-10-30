Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Port traffic up around 6% on year in September, Cement output contracts 3%

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
RBI noted in a latest update that port traffic increased by 5.9 per cent (y-o-y) in September 2024, driven by other miscellaneous cargo, petroleum, oil and lubricants. Railway freight traffic, on the other hand, recorded a y-o-y decline in August, led by coal and cement. Within the construction sector, steel consumption expanded by 10.5 per cent (y-o-y) in September. Cement production, however, declined by 3.0 per cent in August 2024.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

