Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GHV Infra gains on bagging Rs 120-cr railway station redevelopment order

GHV Infra gains on bagging Rs 120-cr railway station redevelopment order

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

GHV Infra Projects rose 1.75% after the firm has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 120 crore from GHV (India) for engineering and construction work for the integrated redevelopment of a South Eastern Railway station in Jharkhand.

The sub-contract is valued at about Rs 120 crore and is to be completed within three years from the commencement date as per the contract.

GHV Infra Projects is in the business of Infrastructure and Construction.

The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 4.72 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations was at Rs 80.46 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cospower Engineering slides as CFO Hiren Solanki resigns

Cospower Engineering slides as CFO Hiren Solanki resigns

Volumes soar at Doms Industries Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Doms Industries Ltd counter

Footwear stocks jump as GST cut sparks buying

Footwear stocks jump as GST cut sparks buying

Ajanta Pharma Ltd up for third straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd up for third straight session

ITC Ltd soars 1.37%, Gains for third straight session

ITC Ltd soars 1.37%, Gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0SSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon