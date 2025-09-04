Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cospower Engineering slides as CFO Hiren Solanki resigns

Cospower Engineering slides as CFO Hiren Solanki resigns

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Cospower Engineering slipped 3.59% to Rs 674.85 after the company announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO), Hiren Solanki.

Solanki tendered his resignation effective from the close of business hours on 3 September 2025, as per the companys filing. The board is expected to take his resignation on record at the upcoming board meeting.

In a subsequent move, based on recommendations from the nomination & remuneration committee and the audit committee, the board approved the appointment of Maxie Dsouza as the new CFO and key managerial personnel, effective from 4 September 2025.

Dsouza, a B.Com graduate with CAIIB and an MBA in Finance, brings 38 years of experience in the banking sector, having retired as Assistant General Manager (AGM) MSME Finance Business Development at a multi-state cooperative bank. He has demonstrated expertise in branch operations, corporate and retail finance, and compliance with RBI regulations. Dsouza is recognized for his strong communication skills, analytical abilities, and commitment to professional ethics.

 

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 1.53 crore in FY25, a significant increase from Rs 0.11 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations rose 24.3% year-on-year to Rs 27.70 crore in FY25. As of 4th September 2025, the companys total market capitalisation stood at Rs 101.23 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Doms Industries Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Doms Industries Ltd counter

Footwear stocks jump as GST cut sparks buying

Footwear stocks jump as GST cut sparks buying

Ajanta Pharma Ltd up for third straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd up for third straight session

ITC Ltd soars 1.37%, Gains for third straight session

ITC Ltd soars 1.37%, Gains for third straight session

Nifty trades above 24,800 level; financial services shares advance

Nifty trades above 24,800 level; financial services shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0SSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon