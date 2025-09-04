Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Doms Industries Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Doms Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Doms Industries Ltd clocked volume of 22.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 58.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39244 shares

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 September 2025.

Doms Industries Ltd clocked volume of 22.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 58.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39244 shares. The stock gained 8.18% to Rs.2,708.00. Volumes stood at 46142 shares in the last session.

 

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd notched up volume of 417 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.12% to Rs.332.55. Volumes stood at 19.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Escorts Kubota Ltd notched up volume of 22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 94867 shares. The stock rose 1.57% to Rs.3,735.20. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd witnessed volume of 19.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.50% to Rs.328.00. Volumes stood at 50235 shares in the last session.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 221.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.30 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.44% to Rs.82.62. Volumes stood at 22.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

