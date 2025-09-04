Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Footwear stocks jump as GST cut sparks buying

Footwear stocks jump as GST cut sparks buying

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Footwear stocks rallied on Thursday after the GST Council slashed tax rates on affordable shoes, boosting investor sentiment across the sector.

In its 56th meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Council reduced the GST rate on footwear priced up to Rs 2,500 per pair from 12% to 5%. The move is aimed at making shoes more affordable and stimulating demand, particularly in the mass market segment.

Bata India surged 6.75%, Liberty Shoes jumped 3.63%, Lehar Footwear advanced 2.27%, and Relaxo Footwear gained 1.52% following the announcement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ajanta Pharma Ltd up for third straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd up for third straight session

ITC Ltd soars 1.37%, Gains for third straight session

ITC Ltd soars 1.37%, Gains for third straight session

Nifty trades above 24,800 level; financial services shares advance

Nifty trades above 24,800 level; financial services shares advance

Sensex spurts 454 pts; auto shares in demand

Sensex spurts 454 pts; auto shares in demand

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; FMCG shares rally for 5th day

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; FMCG shares rally for 5th day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0SSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon