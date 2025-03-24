Monday, March 24, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GHV Infra Projects hits the roof after bagging Rs 191-cr order

Image

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

GHV Infra Projects hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 279.60 after the company announced that it has received work order worth Rs 191 crore from GHV (India) for supply, installation, commissioning & testing of Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system.

The order includes the design, engineering, supply, fabrication, installation, testing, and commissioning of the complete mechanical package for the project, which involves the supply, installation, commissioning, and testing of an FGD system for a 500 MW power plant, along with a three-year comprehensive operation & maintenance (O&M) contract in the state of Gujarat.

The total value of the order is Rs 191 crore and it is scheduled to be completed within 15 months.

 

GHV Infra Projects, also known as Sindu Valley Technologies, is engaged in the business of providing auxiliary services.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2.96 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to a net loss of Rs 0.03 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 18.46 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1.05 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

