GHV Infra Projects secures work order of Rs 135 cr
GHV Infra Projects has received a work order from MHK Buildcon LLP (LLPIN- ACC-3530), for the construction of water Storage pond and other associated/miscellaneous works in the state of Haryana. The work order is valued at Rs 135 crore and is to be completed within 22 months.
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 8:51 PM IST