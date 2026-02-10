Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 08:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GHV Infra Projects secures work order of Rs 135 cr

GHV Infra Projects secures work order of Rs 135 cr

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 8:51 PM IST
GHV Infra Projects has received a work order from MHK Buildcon LLP (LLPIN- ACC-3530), for the construction of water Storage pond and other associated/miscellaneous works in the state of Haryana. The work order is valued at Rs 135 crore and is to be completed within 22 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KPI Green bags 300 MWac / 405 MWdc renewable power project from Adani Group

KPI Green bags 300 MWac / 405 MWdc renewable power project from Adani Group

Unemployment Rate declines, Labour Force Participation Rate rises near 56%

Unemployment Rate declines, Labour Force Participation Rate rises near 56%

Titan Company posts 61% YoY rise in Q3 PAT; EBIT margin expands to 10.8%

Titan Company posts 61% YoY rise in Q3 PAT; EBIT margin expands to 10.8%

Max India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.85 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Max India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.85 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Maximus International consolidated net profit declines 29.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Maximus International consolidated net profit declines 29.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCorruption Perception IndexAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateBangladesh PollsTitan Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance