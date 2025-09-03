Gian Lifecare consolidated net profit declines 44.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.06% to Rs 0.87 croreNet profit of Gian Lifecare declined 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 56.06% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.871.98 -56 OPM %16.0911.11 -PBDT0.200.27 -26 PBT0.080.15 -47 NP0.050.09 -44
