U.P. Power Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 7665.29 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.43% to Rs 22226.95 croreNet Loss of U.P. Power Corporation reported to Rs 7665.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6155.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.43% to Rs 22226.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22781.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22226.9522781.14 -2 OPM %-34.54-27.19 -PBDT-7663.93-6153.59 -25 PBT-7665.29-6155.08 -25 NP-7665.29-6155.08 -25
