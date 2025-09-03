Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U.P. Power Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 7665.29 crore in the June 2025 quarter

U.P. Power Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 7665.29 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 2.43% to Rs 22226.95 crore

Net Loss of U.P. Power Corporation reported to Rs 7665.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6155.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.43% to Rs 22226.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22781.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22226.9522781.14 -2 OPM %-34.54-27.19 -PBDT-7663.93-6153.59 -25 PBT-7665.29-6155.08 -25 NP-7665.29-6155.08 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

