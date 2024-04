With effect from 01 May 2024

General Insurance Corporation of India has appointed V. Balkrishna, General Manager as Chief Financial Officer & Key Managerial Personnel of the Corporation in place of Jayashree Ranade, General Manager, CFO & KMP of the Corporation, who will be retiring from the service on 30 April 2024. The appointment shall be effective from 01 May 2024.