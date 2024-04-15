Business Standard
TCS opens new delivery center in Londrina, Brazil

Image

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services announced a new delivery center in Londrina, Paran Brazil. This new center will create more than 1,600 new job opportunities over the next five years, contribute to the local economy and strengthen TCS' presence in the region.
Present in Londrina since 2018, TCS employs around 1,700 people in the city. The new centralized campus will bring the city workforce under one roof, creating a vibrant hub for collaboration and innovation in Londrina. The delivery center will specialize in key areas such as Business Transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and Cognitive Business Operations, offering a comprehensive suite of IT services to clients in Brazil and around the world.
First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

