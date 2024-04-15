TCS opens new delivery center in Londrina, Brazil

Present in Londrina since 2018, TCS employs around 1,700 people in the city. The new centralized campus will bring the city workforce under one roof, creating a vibrant hub for collaboration and innovation in Londrina. The delivery center will specialize in key areas such as Business Transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and Cognitive Business Operations, offering a comprehensive suite of IT services to clients in Brazil and around the world.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content