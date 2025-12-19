GIFT Nifty suggests green opening for equities; all eyes on BoJ's monetary policy decision

Friday, December 19, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were up 17.00 points, indicating a mildly positive opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 595.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,700.36 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 21,688.26 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.

Global Markets:

Asia market rose Friday as investors look toward the Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy decision slated for release today.

 

The decision could see rates raised to 0.75%, which would be the highest since 1995. A rate hike will likely strengthen the yen against the greenback and contain inflation, which has run above the BOJs target for 44 straight months.

Japans consumer inflation rate dropped to 2.9% in November, government data showed Friday. Core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food, remained unchanged from 3% in October.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 snapped a four-day slide Thursday, boosted by lighter-than-expected inflation data that brightened the outlook for lower interest rates in 2026 and blowout guidance from chipmaker Micron Technology.

The broad market index jumped 0.79% to settle at 6,774.76, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.38% to 23,006.36. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 65.88 points, or 0.14%, to end the day at 47,951.85.

Domestic Market:

The headline equity indices closed marginally lower today, extending their losing streak to a fourth consecutive session.

Investor sentiment remained cautious amid continued uncertainty over a potential U.S.-India trade agreement, which capped risk appetite. That said, a rebound in the rupee and early signs of fresh foreign investor inflows offered some support.

The Nifty ended below the 25,850 level, weighed down by weakness in auto and energy stocks, even as IT and consumer durables shares saw selective buying interest.

The S&P BSE Sensex shed 77.84 points or 0.09% to 84,481.81. The Nifty 50 index slipped 3 points or 0.01% to 25,815.55. In four consecutive sessions, the Sensex slipped 0.92% while the Nifty declined 0.89%.

