Share credit without losing control: Scapia-Federal Bank launch add-on card

Share credit without losing control: Scapia-Federal Bank launch add-on card

New card lets up to three family members share a credit line and travel perks, each with their own app, OTP, and rewards

The primary cardholder can share their credit line with up to three add-on users.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Until now, add-on credit cards in India were mostly a convenience for families — but rarely empowering. The primary cardholder set the rules, and secondary users had limited visibility or control over their own spends. That’s about to change.
 
Fintech platform Scapia and Federal Bank have launched a first-of-its-kind Add-On Credit Card, designed to make shared credit more transparent, independent, and rewarding — especially for families who love to travel together.
 
“Our goal was to create an add-on card that’s not just an extension of credit, but an extension of trust,” said Anil Goteti, Founder & CEO of Scapia. “We wanted every family member to enjoy the Scapia experience on their own terms — with full control and clarity.”
 
 
What’s New About This Add-On Card
 
Unlike most add-on cards that function like secondary copies of the main card, the Scapia Federal Add-On Credit Card gives each user their own app interface, OTPs, and spending dashboard.

Here’s how it works:
 
For example, with a ₹2 lakh limit, you can allocate ₹20,000 to your college-going child or ₹50,000 to a parent — all digitally.
 
Each add-on user gets a virtual card instantly (and a physical one in 5–7 days), independent OTPs, and their own Scapia app access.
 
Every cardholder — primary and add-on — earns Scapia Coins on spends, enjoys unlimited domestic lounge access, and pays zero forex markup on international use.
 
“This is about independence with accountability,” said Virat Diwanji, Federal Bank’s National Head of Consumer Banking. “The product empowers add-on users without diluting the main cardholder’s oversight.”
 
 Built for Travel, Designed for Families
 
Scapia’s Add-On Credit Card fits squarely into India’s fast-growing “travel and lifestyle credit” trend.
 
The platform, known for its travel-first rewards system, offers benefits across seven travel categories — from flight bookings and stays to experiences and shopping.
 
For frequent fliers, this means every cardholder gets separate lounge access and individual spend-based perks, not just shared privileges. Families that spend and travel together can pool rewards, boosting total Scapia Coins and maximizing travel redemptions.
 
 Digital-First, Hassle-Free Setup
 
The onboarding is completely digital — all it takes is completing a quick KYC verification. Add-on users get their virtual card instantly, followed by a physical card within a week.
 
The Scapia app provides real-time spend tracking for both primary and add-on cardholders — a simple way to manage shared credit without confusion or paper statements.
 
 Why This Matters for You
 
 You can share credit responsibly without handing over the full limit or losing visibility.
 
Young adults, parents, or partners can enjoy credit, travel, and reward benefits — on their own dashboards and OTPs.
 
Every user earns Scapia Coins individually — but all rewards can be pooled for bigger travel redemptions.
 
Primary users can set custom credit limits for each add-on card (₹20,000, ₹50,000, etc.) while monitoring total family spends.
 
Both primary and add-on users enjoy unlimited domestic lounge access and zero forex markup, once individual spend thresholds are met.
 

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

