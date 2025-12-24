Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GK Energy intimates of amended Letter of Empanelment from MSEDCL

GK Energy intimates of amended Letter of Empanelment from MSEDCL

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
GK Energy has received an amendment Letter of Empanelment (LoE) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for additional 10,000 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps of 3 HP, 5 HP, 7.5 HP for the entire state of Maharashtra under Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana /PM Kusum B Scheme. The total value of the 10,000 pumps is around Rs.254.30 Crores and with GST Value Rs. 276.93 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of work order/NTP.

This LoE is issued with a highlight condition by MSEDCL to it's vendors as below:

 

This LoE quantity is subject to tender quantity. When the tender progress reaches to 1,00,000 then balance LoE quantity stands cancelled.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

