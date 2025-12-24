Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JBM Auto Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JBM Auto Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Websol Energy System Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd, Sula Vineyards Ltd and V I P Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 December 2025.

JBM Auto Ltd spiked 10.31% to Rs 637.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24139 shares in the past one month.

 

Websol Energy System Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 94.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

KNR Constructions Ltd surged 8.16% to Rs 172.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sula Vineyards Ltd added 7.36% to Rs 231.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16460 shares in the past one month.

V I P Industries Ltd gained 6.57% to Rs 388.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 376.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29961 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

India and New Zealand conclude Free Trade Agreement Negotiations on Financial Services

EUR/USD stable around three-month high as break above 1.1800 extends

Captain Polyplast jumps after securing Rs 28-cr PM KUSUM B solar pump order

Monarch Surveyors rises after securing Rs 8-cr Nashik Municipal Corporation contract

Sensex , Nifty trade with small gains; broader mrkt outperforms

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
