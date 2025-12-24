Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India and New Zealand conclude Free Trade Agreement Negotiations on Financial Services

India and New Zealand conclude Free Trade Agreement Negotiations on Financial Services

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
India and New Zealand have concluded negotiations on the Financial Services Annex of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on 22nd December,2025. This marks a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral economic and strategic cooperation. India and New Zealand share a robust commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the financial services sector. Recognizing the significance of this relationship, both nations have worked collaboratively to develop a forward-looking, balanced and mutually beneficial agreement that will unlock enhanced opportunities for their respective financial services sectors. This FTA will provide the necessary institutional and regulatory framework to accelerate bilateral collaboration, facilitate market access and catalyze deeper integration of the two economies' financial systems. The India-New Zealand Financial Services Annex marks a notable advancement over standard GATS commitments, evolving to a total of 18 articles.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

