Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 12.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.77% to Rs 1486.88 croreNet profit of Gland Pharma rose 12.32% to Rs 183.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 163.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.77% to Rs 1486.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1405.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1486.881405.83 6 OPM %21.1121.13 -PBDT390.23350.60 11 PBT283.92256.78 11 NP183.68163.53 12
