National Peroxide standalone net profit declines 42.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.33% to Rs 68.29 croreNet profit of National Peroxide declined 42.65% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.33% to Rs 68.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales68.2977.02 -11 OPM %6.605.35 -PBDT5.825.90 -1 PBT0.640.92 -30 NP0.390.68 -43
