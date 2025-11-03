Monday, November 03, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Peroxide standalone net profit declines 42.65% in the September 2025 quarter

National Peroxide standalone net profit declines 42.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales decline 11.33% to Rs 68.29 crore

Net profit of National Peroxide declined 42.65% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.33% to Rs 68.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales68.2977.02 -11 OPM %6.605.35 -PBDT5.825.90 -1 PBT0.640.92 -30 NP0.390.68 -43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharti Hexacom standalone net profit rises 66.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Bharti Hexacom standalone net profit rises 66.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Bharti Airtel Q2 PAT jumps 89% YoY to Rs 6,792 cr; ARPU climbs to Rs 256

Bharti Airtel Q2 PAT jumps 89% YoY to Rs 6,792 cr; ARPU climbs to Rs 256

Ajanta Pharma gains after Q2 PAT jumps 20% YoY to Rs 260 cr; declares dividend of Rs 28/ share

Ajanta Pharma gains after Q2 PAT jumps 20% YoY to Rs 260 cr; declares dividend of Rs 28/ share

Tata Consumer Q2 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 397 cr

Tata Consumer Q2 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 397 cr

INR extends downside near record lows amid dollar strength abroad

INR extends downside near record lows amid dollar strength abroad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon