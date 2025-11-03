Ratnaveer Precision Engineering standalone net profit rises 25.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.30% to Rs 285.87 croreNet profit of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering rose 25.65% to Rs 15.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.30% to Rs 285.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 229.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales285.87229.99 24 OPM %9.9010.64 -PBDT26.4721.67 22 PBT20.1018.19 11 NP15.4312.28 26
