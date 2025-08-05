Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 49.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.41% to Rs 1505.62 croreNet profit of Gland Pharma rose 49.89% to Rs 215.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 143.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 1505.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1401.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1505.621401.71 7 OPM %24.4318.86 -PBDT413.79310.21 33 PBT312.74218.25 43 NP215.48143.76 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content