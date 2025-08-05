Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit declines 12.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.59% to Rs 30.47 croreNet profit of Tirupati Sarjan declined 12.40% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.59% to Rs 30.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales30.4740.95 -26 OPM %7.717.25 -PBDT1.771.95 -9 PBT1.511.63 -7 NP1.061.21 -12
