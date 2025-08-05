Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CARE Ratings standalone net profit rises 21.28% in the June 2025 quarter

CARE Ratings standalone net profit rises 21.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Sales rise 15.76% to Rs 75.64 crore

Net profit of CARE Ratings rose 21.28% to Rs 29.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 75.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales75.6465.34 16 OPM %35.8833.98 -PBDT41.4734.48 20 PBT39.3832.48 21 NP29.1224.01 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
