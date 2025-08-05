Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 95.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.94% to Rs 99.64 croreNet profit of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure declined 95.60% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.94% to Rs 99.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 117.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales99.64117.14 -15 OPM %3.917.07 -PBDT1.285.10 -75 PBT0.244.14 -94 NP0.153.41 -96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content