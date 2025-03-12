Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Empagliflozin in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Empagliflozin in India

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Used to improve glycemic control in adults with cardiovascular disease

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched Empagliflozin, a widely recognized SGLT2 inhibitor, in India. The drug has been introduced under the brand name Glempa (Empagliflozin 10/25 mg), along with its fixed-dose combinations (FDCs)Glempa-L (Empagliflozin 10/25 mg + Linagliptin 5 mg) and Glempa-M (Empagliflozin 12.5 mg + Metformin 500/1000 mg).

These medications are designed to improve glycemic control in adults with T2DM while also reducing cardiovascular outcomes in T2DM patients with CV risk.

Empagliflozin is a globally established treatment for HF, T2DM and T2DM with established cardiovascular disease (CVD), offering multiple benefits like cardiovascular and renal safety. The EMPA-REG clinical trial demonstrated a 14% reduction in major cardiovascular events, positioning Empagliflozin as a significant advancement in T2DM patients with high CV risks.

 

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

