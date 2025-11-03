Monday, November 03, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.02%, rises for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.02%, rises for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1891.5, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.31% in last one year as compared to a 7.24% jump in NIFTY and a 1.26% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1891.5, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25733.2. The Sensex is at 83888.29, down 0.06%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has slipped around 4.04% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22175.4, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1898.4, down 0.25% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 11.31% in last one year as compared to a 7.24% jump in NIFTY and a 1.26% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 28.47 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Intellect Design Arena rises for second day after PAT rises 94% YoY in Q2

Intellect Design Arena rises for second day after PAT rises 94% YoY in Q2

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sensex slumps 106 pts; oil & gas shares advance for 2nd day; VIX jumps 4.03%

Sensex slumps 106 pts; oil & gas shares advance for 2nd day; VIX jumps 4.03%

Maharashtra Scooters Q2 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 267 cr

Maharashtra Scooters Q2 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 267 cr

NSE SME Jayesh Logistics' market journey begins in the slow lane

NSE SME Jayesh Logistics' market journey begins in the slow lane

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon