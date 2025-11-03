Monday, November 03, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dredging Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Lancor Holdings Ltd, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd, L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd and South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 November 2025.

Lancor Holdings Ltd, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd, L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd and South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 November 2025.

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 888.95 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27821 shares in the past one month.

 

Lancor Holdings Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 32.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28745 shares in the past one month.

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd surged 19.25% to Rs 436.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20608 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 170 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stocks gaining momentum? Here's why Escorts, Hudco, 3 others are on radar

Nifty 50, Sensex, stock market rally, banks, IT stocks, Q2FY26 earnings, Sanctum Wealth, Geojit Investments, NSE, BSE, stock market news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader indices outperform Sensex, Nifty; PSU Bank, realty shares rally

PMI, PMI INDIA

Growth in domestic demand drives manufacturing PMI to 59.2 in Oct

Alcohol consumption

Alcohol company IFB Agro stock zooms 105% since September; here's why

Milky Way

Scientists finally conclude: Universe is not a giant computer simulation

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd advanced 14.67% to Rs 1626.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2864 shares in the past one month.

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd spurt 13.83% to Rs 179.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75884 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19473 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex slumps 106 pts; oil & gas shares advance for 2nd day; VIX jumps 4.03%

Sensex slumps 106 pts; oil & gas shares advance for 2nd day; VIX jumps 4.03%

Maharashtra Scooters Q2 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 267 cr

Maharashtra Scooters Q2 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 267 cr

NSE SME Jayesh Logistics' market journey begins in the slow lane

NSE SME Jayesh Logistics' market journey begins in the slow lane

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

India's manufacturing sector growth edges up

India's manufacturing sector growth edges up

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon