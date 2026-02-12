Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globus Power Generation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Globus Power Generation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Globus Power Generation reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

