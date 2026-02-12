Remsons Industries consolidated net profit rises 28.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 123.10 crore

Net profit of Remsons Industries rose 28.64% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 123.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 102.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.123.10102.5811.9112.0813.3110.898.897.145.123.98

