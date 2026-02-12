Ucal reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.95% to Rs 160.81 crore

Net loss of Ucal reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 18.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.95% to Rs 160.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 150.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.160.81150.367.249.307.1625.501.5419.66-0.0418.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News