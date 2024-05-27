GMR Hyderabad International Airport reports standalone net profit of Rs 33.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.90% to Rs 490.16 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 739.74% to Rs 277.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.90% to Rs 1830.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1246.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of GMR Hyderabad International Airport reported to Rs 33.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 57.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.90% to Rs 490.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 350.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.