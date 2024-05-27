Galada Finance standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.52% to Rs 0.48 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.25% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Galada Finance rose 150.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.52% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.480.291.340.9189.5851.7266.4241.760.300.120.590.110.230.100.400.060.200.080.340.02