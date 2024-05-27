Business Standard
India's Forex Reserves Hit All-Time High Of $648.7 Billion

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Indias forex reserves jumped USD 4.549 billion to a new all-time high of USD 648.7 billion for the week ended May 17, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
For the week ended April 5, the reserves had hit an all time high of USD 648.562 billion following multiple weeks of increases.
In the week ended May 10, foreign currency assets increased USD 3.361 billion to USD 569.009 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
Gold reserves increased USD 1.244 billion to USD 57.195 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up USD 113 million to USD 18.168 billion, the apex bank said.
Indias reserve position with the IMF was down USD 168 million to USD 4.327 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
First Published: May 27 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

