Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit rises 51.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 2088.21 crore

Net profit of Go Digit General Insurance rose 51.56% to Rs 135.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 2088.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1891.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2088.211891.22 10 OPM %6.464.73 -PBDT135.6089.47 52 PBT135.6089.47 52 NP135.6089.47 52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Total of Rs 96137 crore were mobilised from primary market through equity and debt issuances in Sep-25

Le Travenues Tech tumbles after reporting net loss of Rs 3 cr in Q2 FY26

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd rises for third straight session

Texmaco Rail gains after securing orders worth Rs 78 cr

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

