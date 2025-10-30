Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hitachi Energy India Ltd rises for third straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 17870, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.31% in last one year as compared to a 7.09% jump in NIFTY and a 7.51% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17870, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 25920.5. The Sensex is at 84560.96, down 0.51%. Hitachi Energy India Ltd has slipped around 1.46% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36347.95, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90638 shares today, compared to the daily average of 75568 shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 17979, up 2.41% on the day. Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up 29.31% in last one year as compared to a 7.09% jump in NIFTY and a 7.51% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 154.25 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Texmaco Rail gains after securing orders worth Rs 78 cr

Texmaco Rail gains after securing orders worth Rs 78 cr

Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.81% in the September 2025 quarter

United Breweries slides after Q2 PAT slumps 65% YoY to Rs 47 cr

United Breweries slides after Q2 PAT slumps 65% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Vodafone Idea slumps as Supreme Court limits AGR relief

Vodafone Idea slumps as Supreme Court limits AGR relief

Barometers extend losses; FMCG shares drop

Barometers extend losses; FMCG shares drop

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon