Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit declines 11.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 15.32% to Rs 181.74 crore
Net profit of Go Fashion (India) declined 11.71% to Rs 13.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.32% to Rs 181.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.02% to Rs 82.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.66% to Rs 762.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 665.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales181.74157.59 15 762.83665.28 15 OPM %29.6631.52 -31.7831.91 - PBDT47.9543.86 9 220.60195.74 13 PBT17.2219.27 -11 110.22108.69 1 NP13.0514.78 -12 82.7882.80 0
First Published: May 03 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

