Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit declines 11.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.32% to Rs 181.74 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 0.02% to Rs 82.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.66% to Rs 762.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 665.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Go Fashion (India) declined 11.71% to Rs 13.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.32% to Rs 181.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.