Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 53.74 points or 1.99% at 2644.87 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 3.52%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.86%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 2.51%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 2.47%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 2.25%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.94%), ITI Ltd (down 1.74%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.5%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.36%).

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1075.43 or 1.44% at 73535.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 281.8 points or 1.24% at 22366.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 430.33 points or 0.91% at 47020.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 81.45 points or 0.57% at 14277.36.

On BSE,1289 shares were trading in green, 2470 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

