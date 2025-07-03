Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godawari Power & Ispat receives PGCIL approval for its steel billets

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Godawari Power & Ispat announced that the steel billets (HT billets conforming to IS 14650) manufactured by the company have been approved by Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) vide its letter dated 02 July 2025. As a result of this approval, the company has become eligible to supply entire range of HT steel billets to all manufacturers of galvanised steel structures for the transmission projects of PGCIL.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

