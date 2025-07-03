Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain Travel Technologies appoints Ashish Sikka as Business Head - UNO

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies announced the appointment of Ashish Sikka as Senior Vice President and Business Head - UNO. In this role, Ashish will lead the global growth UNO, RateGain's AI- first suite built to simplify, automate, and optimize hotel operations.

UNO brings together RateGain's Channel Manager, Central Reservation System (CRS), Booking Engine, and VIVA (AI-powered voice and agentic solution) into a unified experience that automates decision-making, breaks silos, and drives better outcomes for hotel teams. In a short span, many hotels have adopted UNO, reporting tangible gains in bookings and more effective distribution management.

Ashish will oversee strategy, innovation, and adoption of UNO globally, with a focus on strengthening its AI capabilities and delivering faster, insight-led actions to hotel partners. With over 17 years of experience across strategy, transformation, and leadership, he has previously held key roles at Ecom Express, OYO, Propstack, and Kearney, with cross-market exposure across India, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

 

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

