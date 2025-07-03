Nazara Technologies Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1372.8, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.72% in last one year as compared to a 5.01% drop in NIFTY and a 14.83% drop in the Nifty Media index.
Nazara Technologies Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1372.8, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 25520.6. The Sensex is at 83613.76, up 0.24%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has risen around 10.05% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1725.15, up 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.07 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 416.64 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
