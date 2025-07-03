Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 12771, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 25520.6. The Sensex is at 83613.76, up 0.24%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has gained around 5% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23899.85, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 12785, up 1.1% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 5.64% in last one year as compared to a 5.01% jump in NIFTY and a 4.82% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.44 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

