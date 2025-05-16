Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 30.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 84.52% to Rs 1565.82 croreNet profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 30.41% to Rs 279.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 214.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 84.52% to Rs 1565.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 848.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.40% to Rs 1072.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 883.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.55% to Rs 5578.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3969.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1565.82848.59 85 5578.463969.02 41 OPM %17.1822.46 -21.1122.75 - PBDT415.30310.26 34 1594.691260.06 27 PBT373.76282.46 32 1471.051151.61 28 NP279.29214.16 30 1072.03883.04 21
