Kusam Electrical Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kusam Electrical Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 72.34% to Rs 3.24 crore

Net profit of Kusam Electrical Industries reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 72.34% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 244.44% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.04% to Rs 10.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.241.88 72 10.077.14 41 OPM %4.63-3.72 -4.873.22 - PBDT0.15-0.05 LP 0.490.26 88 PBT0.13-0.08 LP 0.400.16 150 NP0.12-0.05 LP 0.310.09 244

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

