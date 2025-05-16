Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 22.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.74% to Rs 219.03 croreNet profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 22.67% to Rs 22.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.74% to Rs 219.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 194.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.32% to Rs 74.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.13% to Rs 721.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 615.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales219.03194.28 13 721.07615.61 17 OPM %26.7723.08 -28.4326.44 - PBDT52.7238.56 37 178.44137.65 30 PBT29.9220.31 47 98.2075.30 30 NP22.5118.35 23 74.8662.22 20
