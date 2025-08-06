Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Avalon Technologies Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd and Astra Microwave Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2025.

Avalon Technologies Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd and Astra Microwave Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2025.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd spiked 8.57% to Rs 10733.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 71866 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21832 shares in the past one month.

 

Avalon Technologies Ltd soared 6.56% to Rs 911.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11752 shares in the past one month.

Vesuvius India Ltd surged 5.15% to Rs 554.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25616 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7782 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market Live: Sensex off lows, down 100 pts; RBI Guv says awaiting data to revise GDP forecasts

KYC

RBI announces 3 consumer-centric schemes to drive financial inclusion

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

RBI MPC LIVE news: We have factored in global uncertainities in our growth forecast, says governor

startup funding investment

SuperGaming raises $15 mn in fresh funding at 5 times higher valuation

Artificial Intelligence

Teens increasingly turning to AI companions, likely causing them harm

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd rose 3.72% to Rs 3626.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25086 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3010 shares in the past one month.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd jumped 3.45% to Rs 981.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28741 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15242 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dollar index stays pressured amid downbeat US data; Fed speakers in focus

Dollar index stays pressured amid downbeat US data; Fed speakers in focus

RBI streamlines procedure for opening special rupee vostro accounts

RBI streamlines procedure for opening special rupee vostro accounts

BSE SME Takyon Networks trips on the wire in market debut

BSE SME Takyon Networks trips on the wire in market debut

NCC Q1 PAT declines 8% YoY to Rs 192-cr

NCC Q1 PAT declines 8% YoY to Rs 192-cr

Gokaldas Exports Q1 PAT jumps 53% YoY on productivity gains, cost controls

Gokaldas Exports Q1 PAT jumps 53% YoY on productivity gains, cost controls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon