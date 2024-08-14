Godha Cabcon and Insulation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13671.43% to Rs 9.64 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Godha Cabcon and Insulation reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13671.43% to Rs 9.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.640.077.47-428.570.72-0.050.61-0.130.45-0.10