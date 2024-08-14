E-Land Apparel reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.86 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.07% to Rs 85.19 crore

Net profit of E-Land Apparel reported to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.07% to Rs 85.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 63.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.85.1963.5410.529.605.20-6.253.86-7.013.86-7.01