Virat Leasing standalone net profit rises 62.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.00% to Rs 0.27 croreNet profit of Virat Leasing rose 62.50% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.270.25 8 OPM %62.9652.00 -PBDT0.160.11 45 PBT0.160.11 45 NP0.130.08 63
