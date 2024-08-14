Virat Leasing standalone net profit rises 62.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Virat Leasing rose 62.50% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.270.2562.9652.000.160.110.160.110.130.08