Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Godrej &amp; Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 34.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 12.22% to Rs 5112.70 crore
Net profit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company rose 34.48% to Rs 275.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 205.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.22% to Rs 5112.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4555.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 94.06% to Rs 409.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 210.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 16181.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14570.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5112.704555.81 12 16181.6114570.42 11 OPM %11.5010.44 -7.436.42 - PBDT550.43420.74 31 1110.00729.56 52 PBT416.81302.17 38 623.27273.42 128 NP275.93205.18 34 409.13210.83 94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon