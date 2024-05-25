Sales rise 12.22% to Rs 5112.70 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 94.06% to Rs 409.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 210.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 16181.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14570.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company rose 34.48% to Rs 275.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 205.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.22% to Rs 5112.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4555.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.5112.704555.8116181.6114570.4211.5010.447.436.42550.43420.741110.00729.56416.81302.17623.27273.42275.93205.18409.13210.83