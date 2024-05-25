Business Standard
Swadha Nature reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore
Net profit of Swadha Nature reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.04 25 0.050.08 -38 OPM %-100.00-25.00 --140.00-12.50 - PBDT0.060 0 0.040.01 300 PBT0.060 0 0.040.01 300 NP0.060 0 0.020.01 100
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 25 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

