Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit rises 4.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.67% to Rs 6.62 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 12.50% to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.73% to Rs 20.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools rose 4.69% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.67% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.6.628.1420.8618.6713.1410.4412.6112.910.970.943.022.670.890.792.462.110.670.641.801.60